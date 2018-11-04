Answer questions on Rafale: Opposition on PM Modi's 'vendors of lies' remark

A day after Modi referred to select politicians as "vendors of lies," the opposition parties, in response, have asked why the is choosing to remain mum on the questions posed about the controversial Rafale deal.

Criticising Modi over his remark, PL told ANI, "It would have been great if he would have replied to the questions raised by He is yet to address the questions raised on the biggest corruption case in the country, the Rafale deal. The people know who is speaking lies."

Resonating similar sentiments, said, "We didn't see this lying machine before 2014. This machine was made in 2013-14. This machine told us that there was no work done in the country in the last 70 years. Is there a bigger lie than this? One thing which is not a lie is the sweet deal of Rs 45,000 crore. We should be afraid of God."

Prime Minister Modi, while interacting with booth workers on Saturday, had claimed that a number of politicians were like "lying-machines" (Kuch neta to jhoot ki machine ki tarah hain.)

"Some politicians are vendors of lies. Whenever they speak, lies start showering from their mouth like AK 47. In such cases, it is your responsibility to expose the opposition," Prime Minister Modi had said.

