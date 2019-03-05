Study shows community-wide HIV prevention strategy can reduce new infections

A new study, presented at the annual (CROI) in show delivery of an prevention strategy that includes offering in-home testing to everyone, with immediate referral to care, and treatment for people living with HIV based on prevailing in-country guidelines, can substantially reduce new

The HPTN 071 (PopART) study examined the impact of a package of interventions on community-level HIV incidence in urban and peri-urban communities in and

said, "We saw a highly significant 30 percent decrease in new with a prevention strategy where was started according to in-country guidelines," adding, "We did not see a similar reduction in new with another strategy where universal was offered from the beginning of the study. Additional analyses are underway to explore the reasons for this finding."

The HPTN 071 (PopART) study involved more than one million people living in 21 communities in and South Africa, making it the largest trial to date.

The study measured the effects of two HIV combination prevention strategies offering HIV testing to people in their homes annually, with linkage to and treatment at the local facility for those living with HIV.

"Overall, both strategies improved knowledge of HIV status and uptake of treatment," said Wafaa El-Sadr adding, "These findings show that a combination prevention strategy similar to PopART may be an effective tool to slow the global HIV epidemic."

HPTN 071 (PopART) researchers are currently examining the effects of the interventions on other study outcomes including herpes simplex virus-2 incidence, and HIV-related stigma. Work is also in progress to estimate the cost-effectiveness of the interventions.

"While the findings from the study are very encouraging, testing and treatment coverage fall short among young people and men necessitating the need for further research on how to fill these important gaps," said Sarah Fidler, MBBS, PhD, HPTN 071 (PopART) at Imperial College,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)