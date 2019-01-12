Sunscreen, cosmetics compound harming coral: Study

Wearing and to the beach might seem like a good idea for your skin and beauty, but it is certainly not good for the corals, a recent study has revealed.

According to several research studies, up to 14,000 tons of end up in the world's oceans every year.

To protect coral reefs, the state of recently banned sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemicals known to harm coral, with the law set to take effect in January 2021.

Another substance, OC, can be found in such as hair sprays and conditioners, as well as sunscreens. Although OC is toxic to coral at high concentrations, Didier Stien, and colleagues wondered how it would affect coral at levels more likely to be encountered in the environment.

To study this phenomenon further, the researchers exposed coral to OC at various concentrations for a week. They found that the coral was sensitive to the compound at concentrations of 50 micrograms per litre and greater, which is about 10 times higher than levels measured in the ocean.

The study was published in the Journal of

OC accumulated in the coral as fatty acid conjugates, which may interfere with the organism's metabolism. The team also detected increased levels of acylcarnitines in the exposed corals, which are produced under conditions of abnormal fatty acid metabolism and The researchers say that levels of OC in the ocean might have been underestimated previously because these measurements did not take into account OC fatty acid esters.

Although is critical for preventing and skin cancer, some of its ingredients are not so beneficial to ocean-dwelling creatures.

In particular, shed by swimmers are thought to contribute to coral reef decline.

