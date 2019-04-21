Supporters of Raj Kumar Chauhan protest outside Rahul Gandhi's residence

Supporters of gathered outside the residence on on Sunday to express dissent over the party's alleged denial of a ticket to Chauhan to contest in the ongoing polls.

The protests come after suggested that will give Chauhan's ticket to working to contest from North West

However, Congress is yet to declare its candidates for the seven seats at stake in

"Chauhan has gathered all the workers and was doing electioneering in full swing. They have informed voters that Chauhan will be contesting from their constituency. What will be done now? I do not understand why the party at the last minute has changed its decision," a protester told ANI.

"We will not going to work for any another candidate. We came to know that will be given his ticket. Lilothia does not stay here and has no connection with the place. We will only campaign for Chauhan and will not work for any other candidate," said another protester.

Delhi will go to polls on May 12, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

