Bhopal Election Officer issues notice to Pragya Thakur over her Babri Masjid remark

on Sunday issued a notice to BJP candidate and sought explanation within a day for her remark on the demolition of in

Earlier in the day, Thakur had said: "I will go to construct the I have said it yesterday and I am not denying it that I had gone there. I have demolished Babri structure. He is my Ram ji and no one can stop me from making a grand The nation is Ram, Ram is a nation."

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal in 1578 in Ayodhya, was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a that stood there.

On Saturday, the had issued a notice to Pragya for allegedly violating the Code of by her comments on former late

Thakur had said earlier that Karkare lost his life because she had cursed him.

"I called and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," Thakur had said.

