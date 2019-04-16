Suresh Prabhu directs MoCA Secy to review airfare hike, cancellations

Minister on Tuesday said he has directed the of the Pradeep Singh Kharola to review issues related to Jet Airways, including increase in airfare and cancellation of flights, and take necessary steps to protect passengers' rights and safety.

"Directed @MoCA_GoI to review issues related to Jet Airways, especially increasing fares, flight cancellations etc. Asked him to take necessary steps to protect passenger rights and safety; to work with all stakeholders for their well being," Prabhu tweeted.

His directions came a day after the beleaguered suspended all its international flights till April 18, as it has put forth the demand of interim funding from a group of lenders headed by the (SBI).

"The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, and as a result of this, we have extended cancellation of international operations through Thursday, April 18," said in a statement yesterday.

The management will apprise the board about its engagement with the lenders in a meeting today.

Burdened with high operating costs and a huge debt, the has been facing the biggest crisis in its history.

An SBI-led consortium took over the debt-ridden airlines after and founder stepped down from the Board on March 25.

