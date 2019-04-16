K'taka: I-T raids at premises of Kumarswamy's close aides

Officials from the Income Tax department are conducting raids at the residence of Zilla Panchayat and Dal (Secular) leader in Maddur, sources said on Tuesday.

Raids are also being carried out at member Timme Swamy's premises, as well as two firms belonging to him, namely Someshwara Fertiliser and Saw Mill, sources added.

Both Nagarathna and Timme are said to be close aides of HD Kumaraswamy.

Last month, I-T officials and CRPF personnel conducted raids at the residence of CS Puttaraju and multiple locations in Bengaluru, Hassan, Musuru and Mandya.

Raids had also taken place at locations of 17 contractors and seven officers from the (PWD) and

.

