Swine flu kills 5 in Ludhiana

At least five people have died and over 15 have tested positive for this month in Ludhiana, according to officials.

Dr Parvinder Pal Singh Sidhu, Civil Surgeon, told ANI, "32 cases of has been suspected in Ludhiana, out of which 18 are confirmed. Five people lost their lives after falling prey to this "

The is conducting a door-to-door survey to get the latest count and is providing free in hospitals.

"We are providing details to the public about precautions they need to take to prevent swine Flu. I advise people not to hang out in crowded place during winters," Dr Sidhu said.

Swine flu is a that affects the respiratory tract and caused mainly by transmission of the virus through respiratory droplets when people exhale, cough, sneeze, drip, etc.

