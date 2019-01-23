JUST IN
Priyanka Gandhi appointed as AICC general secretary for Eastern UP

ANI  |  Politics 

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was appointed as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Announcing Priyanka's formal entry into active politics, Congress informed that she will be taking charge of her responsibility with effect from February first week.

During earlier elections, Priyanka had kept herself limited to campaigning for Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in Amethi and Raebareli parliamentary constituencies only.

Incidentally, both Amethi and Raebareli are also part of Uttar Pradesh East, the region of which Priyanka has been given charge as General Secretary.

Apart from Priyanka, Congress has also appointed KC Venugopal as AICC General Secretary (Organisation), Jyotiraditya Scindia as AICC General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh West and Ghulam Nabi Azad as AICC General Secretary for Haryana.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 07:29 IST

