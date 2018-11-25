Syria: Over 100 people hospitalised after suspected gas attack

A by terrorist groups in Syria's government-held city has left 107 civilians hospitalised, according to the country's

"Terrorist groups shelled residential areas in with explosive projectiles containing that led to civilians choking," quoted of Police as saying to (SANA).

According to hospital sources, SANA reported that the people hospitalised in the suspected chlorine attack had cases with severity ranging from mild to medium. The further said that the responded by shelling the "source of the attack".

About 94 people, including dozens of children, suffered from asphyxiation in the aftermath of the attack in Aleppo city, according to the UK-based for Human Rights.

The incident, if confirmed to be a chlorine attack, would invite wrath from other countries, who have previously accused the regime of staging such attacks on civilians.

The comes after and announced the creation of a demilitarised zone in northern Syria, in a bid to prevent a "humanitarian crisis" in September this year.

This is not the first instance of such in the war-torn country. In April last year, over 80 people died in a sarin attack in Khan Sheikhoun town, which prompted the to launch numerous airstrikes at a Syrian airbase in retaliation.

Amidst international furore over such attacks, the Syrian government, has, however, denied its role and rejected the presence of in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)