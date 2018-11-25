Syria: Over 100 people hospitalised after suspected gas attack

A suspected poisonous gas attack by terrorist groups in Syria's government-held Aleppo city has left 107 civilians hospitalised, according to the country's state media.
"Terrorist groups shelled residential areas in Aleppo with explosive projectiles containing toxic gas that led to civilians choking," CNN quoted Commander General Issam al-Shilli of Aleppo Police as saying to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
According to hospital sources, SANA reported that the people hospitalised in the suspected chlorine attack had cases with severity ranging from mild to medium. The state media further said that the Syrian army responded by shelling the "source of the attack".
About 94 people, including dozens of children, suffered from asphyxiation in the aftermath of the toxic gas attack in Aleppo city, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The incident, if confirmed to be a chlorine attack, would invite wrath from other countries, who have previously accused the President Bashar al-Assad regime of staging such attacks on civilians.
The suspected gas attack comes after Russia and Turkey announced the creation of a demilitarised zone in northern Syria, in a bid to prevent a "humanitarian crisis" in September this year.
This is not the first instance of such gas attacks in the war-torn country. In April last year, over 80 people died in a sarin attack in Khan Sheikhoun town, which prompted the United States to launch numerous airstrikes at a Syrian airbase in retaliation.
Amidst international furore over such attacks, the Syrian government, has, however, denied its role and rejected the presence of chemical weapons in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU