Russia to venture into IoT with new satellite system

Roscosmos, or Russia's state space corporation, has planned to venture into the (IoT) with the launch of a new named 'Marathon'.

A report released by the Moscow-based space agency on Sunday stated that the new will be a part of Russia's satellite constellation, which will be fully established by 2026.

The federation's GLONASS navigation, a system and a will be the other equipment in the constellation.

The number of satellites in the Marathon system have not been revealed yet.

Andrei Ionin, Russian Academy of Cosmonautics' Corresponding Member told Sputnik, "There are several segments of the "

"While [USA's] has been long operating successfully on the market. [USA's] and Starlink will dominate the Internet segment," he said.

"The is the third segment. [Work in] this segment will be successful if services are provided at the lowest prices, as the systems that I have mentioned will provide such services as well," Ionin underscored.

Russian has approved the constellation project, which involves the construction and deployment of 640 satellites.

