Team from India makes debut in World Rafting Championship

Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports' team has made its debut in the World Championship, which is taking place in Tunceli.

There are 26 teams, from 20 countries of the world, competing for the title.

Ahead of the tournament, of Turkish Federation has expressed his excitement over hosting the World Championship and hoped that everything goes well.

"Since 2013, we have accomplished great things in terms of rafting in In order to sustain this success, we continue to work hard and invest in the infrastructure," DailySabah.com quoted Yardimci, as saying.

"After hosting Rafting Championship May last year, Tunceli proved it was ready to host international events as well. I hope everything goes smoothly at the World Rafting Championship," added Yardimci.

The championship commenced on June 8 and will conclude on June 13.

