Giving tickets to bomb blast accused an attack on democracy: Sharad Pawar

Giving ticket to a person accused of triggering bomb blasts is an attack on democracy, said (NCP) on Monday.

"Giving ticket to a woman on whom there are serious charges related to the Malegaon bomb blast is an attempt to break the democracy. It is about the woman who got selected from Madhya Pradesh," told reporters here.

The NCP and Rajya Sabha MP was attacking the BJP and who he accused her of involvement in the Malegaon blasts September 2008 that took several lives.

said he could not believe that a Muslim could conduct blasts on 'Juma' which is considered a sacred day by the community. He added that he had objected to Muslims getting arrested in relation with the case following which Mumbai's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested

"The Malegaon bomb blasts happened in a Masjid on Friday. I could not believe that a Muslim could conduct blasts on 'Juma', that is why I objected to the people first picked up by the agencies. Then (Hemant) Karkare arrested the one who will sit in Parliament during President's address," he said.

Last week, Thakur appeared before in a special where she was questioned in relation with the Malegaon blasts.

Besides the Bhopal MP, the other accused in the case are Lt Col Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar, and

They have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC.

