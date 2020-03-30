TechGig Code Gladiators 2020 to go virtual amid COVID-19 crisis

-
TechGig Code Gladiators, the annual coding competition, is going virtual for the first time over the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
TechGig will host a virtual grand finale for the competition in its seventh year. As the official release notes, there will also be a virtual career fair that will allow companies to interact with coders and conduct live interviews remotely through Live Code.
This year, the hackathon themes include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, IoT, blockchain, cloud computing, Microsoft Azure, and RPA. Winners will get prizes worth INR 50 Lakhs.
