Telangana BJP launches indefinite hunger strike over intermediate board results fiasco

Leaders of Bharatiya Party went on an indefinite hunger strike in on Monday, demanding justice for the intermediate students over "errors" in their state board results.

BJP state president K Laxman along with some other party activists started the sit-in hunger strike at Namapally in

Laxman said, " government has failed to solve the issue of intermediate students. It has been 10 days (since the students' protest started) and so many students have committed suicide in this period. We have approached the on the matter."

"We demand the government to suspend Minister We will continue this strike until intermediate students get justice," he said.

Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the (BIE) in the state. This led to protests by students and parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process.

According to reports, around 18 students have committed suicide across Telangana after failing in the intermediate exams.

Human Rights Commission had earlier issued a notice to the

Students and parents have been demanding a re-evaluation of all intermediate answer sheets and suspension of Telangana State Secretary A Ashok over 'faulty' results.

The government has constituted a three-member team to probe the alleged fiasco.

