BJP delegation files complaints against Rahul, Kejriwal with EC

A BJP delegation on Monday met the Election Commission officials over several issues including 'defamatory and baseless' allegations levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, poll-related violence in West Bengal, and favouriticism of officials in Madhya Pradesh.
Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel, Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and other poll body officials.
"Congress president Rahul is continuously attacking and giving statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah that is against the model code of conduct," Naqvi told reporters after the meeting.
"Rahul has called our party president as 'killer' which is against the electoral laws and categorised under corrupt practices. Rahul is becoming a part of 'gaali gang' (people who abusive) which is uncivilised in a democratic country. His allegations are baseless and false," he said.
Speaking further, the Union Minister said: "The Election Commission has not taken any action against Rahul Gandhi till now. We have given CDs, speech scripts and other evidence to them. The poll body should take action in this regard."
The BJP leaders also complaint that hooligans and anarchic elements are creating hurdles in a conducive polling environment in West Bengal.
"In West Bengal, the government and machinery are hijacked by the hooligans and running a parallel system there. The electors are being stopped from excercising their franchise. If someone tries to stop voters from voting, it is not just a violation of MCC but it is grave crime more than killing," Naqvi said.
"The Commission has also appointed specials observers. Unfortunately, hooligans and anarchic elements are creating trouble there and not allowing to conduct polling in a fearless environment," he said.
Slamming TMC Union Minister Naqvi alleged, "Possibly, the Commission is not getting the support of the local machinery. The reserve forces have not been deployed at several polling centers. We have asked the Commission to deploy forces there".
"The action should be taken against those elements who are threatening voters and not allowing them to vote in a conducive environment," the BJP leader said.
The Union Minister also alleged that some officials in Madhya Pradesh are working at the behest of the Congress.
"In Madhya Pradesh, some officials especially Chief Secretary is acting as an agent of Congress. They are hampering campaigning of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chohan. Our party has also filed a complaint with the Commission in Bhopal," he said.
"We have demanded that the action should be taken against these officials and they should be freed from election work immediately. Special observers and police observers should be appointed there," Naqvi added.
Naqvi also demanded re-polling in several booths in Odisha saying that the booths were captured.
Union Minister Vijay Goel demanded action against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP candidate from East Delhi Atishi for their objectionable remarks.
"In Delhi, AAP MP candidate Atishi was heard saying that in Uttar Pradesh, people should not vote for Amit Shah and Narendra Modi even if they have to give votes to hooligans," he said.
"Kejriwal says BJP will kick out communities like Sikhs, Buddhism, Jains. We have clearly said that under Citizen Amendment Bill, we will give protection to minority communities in our neighbouring country," Goel said.
Speaking in the context, the Union Minister said: "Kejriwal is asking people belonging to these communities not to vote BJP. We have demanded that FIR should be lodged against them for seeking votes by hurting the religious sentiments.
