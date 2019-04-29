Odisha: BJD writes to Chief Electoral Officer over 'booth capturing by BJP'

BJD on Monday wrote to the of Odisha, accusing BJP of capturing 12 polling booths in Assembly constituency, which comes under the Lok Sabha seat.

Polling is currently on in 42 Assembly constituencies and six Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJD letter said, "BJP goons conducted booth capturing in 12 booths of Assembly constituency under parliamentary constituency while the polling was going on today."

"The BJP goons also threatened, chased away and did not allow voters to cast their votes," the letter read.

BJD demanded "immediate, stringent and impartial action against the culprits in this regard".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)