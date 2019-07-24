JUST IN
Business Standard

Telangana: Engineering student brutally trashed by seniors

ANI  |  General News 

In a brazen act of brutality, an engineering student was allegedly thrashed by his seniors over his derogatory remarks on social media in Sathupally town of Khammam district.

The accused have been identified as Afridi, Maniteja and Sai Kiran.

According to the police, the incident happened on Tuesday when the accused took the victim Siva Ganesh to an old vacated building and thrashed him.

The trio is pursuing Electronics and Electrical Engineering (EEE) course at Mother Theresa Institute of Science and Technology.

"The victim Siva is their junior in college. He has earlier made some comments on them on a social media platform and later apologized," the police said.

"On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Ragging Act," the police stated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 13:41 IST

