Telangana: KCR chairs TRS Parliamentary Party meet

Chief and Rashtra Samithi (TRS) K Chandrashekar Rao chaired a meeting of at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday and discussed the strategy to be adopted in the ensuing Parliament session.

In the meeting, leader, party's in Lok Sabha and were elected unanimously.

K was elected as the leader, while was elected as the party's in Lok Sabha and in

In the meeting, it was also decided to appoint one deputy and each in Lok Sabha and

B.B. Patil will be in Lok Sabha, while K.Prabhakar Reddy will be the in the Lok Sabha. Banda Prakash Mudiraj will be the in the Rajya Sabha and has been appointed as in the upper house of the Parliament.

The details of election of parliamentary party leaders are forwarded to of Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi through a letter by Chandrashekhar Rao.

TRS won nine out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)