Cyclone Vayu: Portion of Porbandar's Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple collapses

A portion of the centuries-old near the coastal area of has collapsed due to heavy winds and sea waves triggered by Vayu.

The entire temple has been engulfed in the sea waves, as water has trickled into the structure.

Earlier today, of had said Vayu will pass from coastal region in the afternoon, adding that the is on alert and people in sensitive areas have been evacuated to safer places.

As very strong winds hit the region and the sea turned rough due to Vayu, fishermen in Veraval coastal area of the district have claimed that at least 40 to 45 boats were damaged due to the impact of the cyclone.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ministry of Science stated that Vayu is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph from afternoon today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)