Lok Sabha polls: In a first, RJD draw a blank in Bihar

In a first, Rashtriya (RJD) could not manage to win even a single seat in the 17th elections which concluded on May 19.

The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav, fought the election in alliance with the and others. The party, which contested on 20 seats, didn't manage to win even a single seat this election and nose-dived from 27 in 2014 to nil in 2019.

Constituted in 1997, the RJD received the status of the in 2008. In its first election in 1998, it had won 17 seats in

Meanwhile, Congress, which is the part of the RJD-led mahagathbandan, only managed to win one seat in The grand old party had fielded contestant on nine seats.

Besides, (RLSP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which contested on five and three seats respectively, also failed to open its account.The ruling BJP-JDU-LJP alliance in achieved a resounding victory in the elections with BJP winning 17 seats, while its allies Janata Dal-United (JDU) getting 16 seats and (LJP) winning six seats. In all, the alliance won 37 seats.

