Thane: 3 people dead after getting stuck in sewage treatment plant

At least three people were killed while five others were admitted to hospital after getting stuck in a treatment plant in Dhokali on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as-- (20), (21), and (24).

Rest five people were successfully rescued by the authorities. They were later admitted to the metro hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)