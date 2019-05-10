Thane: 3 people dead after getting stuck in sewage treatment plant

-
ALSO READ
Two staffers die while cleaning restaurant's sewage treatment unit
NGT orders stricter norms for effluent discharge from sewage treatment plants
Discharge of untreated industrial effluents, sewage major source of river pollution: Env Min
SC vacates stay on Karnataka govt scheme to pump water to 2 districts
L&T Varanasi treatment plant to treat, recycle 4,380 cr litres sewage water
-
At least three people were killed while five others were admitted to hospital after getting stuck in a sewage treatment plant in Dhokali on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as-- Amit Puhal (20), Aman Badal (21), and Ajay Bumbak (24).
Rest five people were successfully rescued by the authorities. They were later admitted to the metro hospital where their condition is said to be stable.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU