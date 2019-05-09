JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

NCW writes to Delhi CM over 'water scarcity' in South Delhi
Business Standard

Former Punjab Home Secretary SS Channy joins BJP

ANI  |  Politics 

Former Punjab Home Secretary, SS Channy on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at party's headquarters here.

Channy, who is former IAS officer of Punjab cadre of 1982 batch, has also served as the Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab.

He is the son-in-law of former late President of India Giani Zail Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 23:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU