Former Punjab Home Secretary SS Channy joins BJP

-
ALSO READ
Choice is between 'majboor' and 'mazboot' leadership: Gadkari
Replace Modi with Gadkari: Maharashtra leader tells RSS
Ex-president Zail Singh's son-in-law joins BJP
Not in race for PM post; pure RSS man with conviction to work for nation: Gadkari
BJP committed to progress of Muslims: Gadkari
-
Former Punjab Home Secretary, SS Channy on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at party's headquarters here.
Channy, who is former IAS officer of Punjab cadre of 1982 batch, has also served as the Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab.
He is the son-in-law of former late President of India Giani Zail Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU