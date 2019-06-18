'The Rock' shares pearl of wisdom at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

presented with the Generation Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday shared some valuable advice with his fans.

Giving the acceptance speech, Dwayne took a stroll down memory lane and said "When I first got to Hollywood, they didn't know what the hell to do with me. I mean, I was half black, half Samoan, six foot four, 275-pound pro wrestler," E! Online quoted the as saying.

"I was told at that time you gotta be a certain way. You gotta drop some weight. You different. You gotta stop working out, stop doing the things that I love. You gotta stop calling yourself 'The Rock'," he added.

Advising his fans, the said, "Yes it's important to be yourself. [But] you gotta recognize the joy and the responsibility of bringing everybody with you. We bring everybody with us and you do that by being kind, by being compassionate, by being inclusive and straight up, just being good to people because of that matters."

Dwayne continued, "And if you can hit that place, that's when you become influential. That's when you can have real global influence in a positive...When I was 15-years-old, I heard a quote and I will never forget it and I bring it with me everywhere. It's ingrained in my DNA. It's nice to be important but more important to be nice."

The ceremony hosted by was held at in Santa Monic a, where Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade, and Kumail Nanjiani took over the stage as presenters.

