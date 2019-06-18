Leslie Mann joins Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit' adaptation

has been roped in to star in adaptation fantasy 'Blithe Spirit' based on the renowned play by

Mann joins the already star-studded star cast that includes, Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Julian Rhind-Tut, Emilia Fox, Dave Johns, James Fleet, and

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, directed by Edward Hall, has been penned by Nick Moorcroft, Meg Leonard, and

The adaptation of Cowards' classic comedy focuses on a best-selling crime novelist, played by Stevens, whose for inspiration leads him to invite a medium, recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a seance in his home.

Leslie Mann's past credits include, '17 Again' (Co-starring Zac Efron), 'The Comedian' (co-starring Robert De Niro), and Knocked Up (co-starring Seth Rogen).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)