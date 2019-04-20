US slammed Robert Mueller's report again on Saturday, alleging that the report should not have been "authorised in the first place," adding that it had been written "as nastily as possible."

"Despite the fact that the Mueller Report should not have been authorized in the first place and was written as nastily as possible by 13 (18) Angry Democrats who were true Trump Haters, including highly conflicted himself, the end result is No Collusion, No Obstruction!" he mused.

"The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to stir up and anger the pols and as many people as possible seldom mentioning the fact that the Mueller Report had as its principle conclusion the fact that there was NO COLLUSION WITH The Hoax is dead!" Trump tweeted.

However, the US later called the results of the Mueller investigation "pretty amazing," adding: "The end result of the greatest Witch Hunt in US political history is No Collusion with (and No Obstruction). Pretty Amazing!"

This comes after the redacted version of the Mueller report was made public on Thursday. While Mueller found no Russian collusion in Trump's campaign for the 2016 Presidential elections, he fell short of completely exonerating the incumbent US when it came to obstruction of justice.

On the other hand, William Barr, in his conclusions, made the decision to not prosecute Trump.

"The Special Counsel's decision to describe the facts of his obstruction investigation without reaching any legal conclusions leaves it to the to determine whether the conduct described in the report constitutes a crime," Barr said in his conclusions, which were widely slammed by Democrats.

"After reviewing the Special Counsel's final report on these issues...Deputy and I have concluded that the evidence developed during the Special Counsel's investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offence," Barr stated.

After the redacted version of the findings of Mueller's 22-month long investigation was released, senior Democratic leaders like outlined that there is a stark difference between what Barr wrote in his conclusions and Mueller's findings.

The Democrats have continued with their demand seeking the release of the complete Mueller report, calling the to testify before the House "no later than May 23.

