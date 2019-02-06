JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

Challenges lie ahead as UEFA president Ceferin set for re-election

Silence echoes across Pyeongchang Olympic venues
Business Standard

Trump slams 'ridiculous partisan investigations' into his presidency

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit out at what he called the "ridiculous partisan investigations" into his presidency, a reference to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference into the 2016 election.

"We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad," Trump said in his annual State of the Union address.

Though Trump did not name the specific probes, his reference was seen pointed towards Mueller's probe to ascertain whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia ahead of the 2016 elections.

The president has long branded the special counsel's probe a "witch hunt".

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way!

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations," Trump added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 09:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements