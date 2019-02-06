Trump slams 'ridiculous partisan investigations' into his presidency

on Wednesday hit out at what he called the "ridiculous partisan investigations" into his presidency, a reference to Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference into the 2016 election.

"We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries abroad," Trump said in his annual address.

Though Trump did not name the specific probes, his reference was seen pointed towards Mueller's probe to ascertain whether the Trump campaign colluded with ahead of the 2016 elections.

The has long branded the special counsel's probe a "witch hunt".

"If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn't work that way!



"An economic miracle is taking place in the and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, or ridiculous partisan investigations," Trump added.

