Thick fog engulfs Delhi, visibility drops to 200 mt

North was enveloped by fog on Monday morning and the conditions are expected to continue for a few days more, according to (IMD).

"Cold combined with the availability of moisture will result in foggy conditions over This fog is likely to reduce visibility over Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, and resulting in difficulty for commuters in the morning and noon hours," stated Skymet, a private forecasting agency.

to very dense fog was observed at isolated places over and West Rajasthan and moderate fog at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and in the morning hours. Visibility in and was 50 metres in the morning while in Delhi's Palam it was 200 meters.

In Patiala, Ambala, Hissar, Bikaner, and Delhi's Safdarjung the visibility was 500 metres each, the stated in its report.

In Haryana's Rohtak, at least eight people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries after several vehicles collided in the morning because of dense fog. Expressing grief over the incident, Minister OP Dhankar said, "Compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs will be given to the kin of the deceased, Rs. 1 lakh to those severely injured. And Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries."

The conditions in the majority of the Northern states will remain similar for the next couple of days. The mercury is likely to dip during nights as the air mass is flowing in the region, however, the sky will partly be sunny and cloudy with wind.

In Southern part of India, the trough of low is extending from to South Interior Karnataka across Interior Because of this, light to moderate rain showers is likely to engulf Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Karnataka.

Looking at Central India, dry and cold air mass continues to hover over this region. The weather in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and will be dry with breezy cold winds.

