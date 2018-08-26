40% districts in South India received deficient rainfall, says IMD data

More than 40 per cent districts in witnessed deficient this season, the Meteorological Department data showed, despite the southern state of experiencing excessive

Of the 125 districts in the region, 54 reported deficient and another two were "largely" deficient.

The worst hit state by deficient in was Tamil Nadu, according to the IMD data.

Of its 32 districts, 20 received deficient rainfall while one reported large deficiency.

In neighbouring Kerala, where flooding and landslides due to rains claimed more than 290 lives and displaced over 10 lakh people since June 8, of the 14 districts, 10 received excess rainfall and two received "largely excess" rainfall.

Of the 31 districts in Telangana, six reported large deficiency; all four districts of Puducherry reported deficiency.

Of the 30 districts in Karnataka, another state neighbouring Kerala, 14 received deficient rainfall and two reported large deficiency in rainfall.

Lakshadweep, too, received deficient rainfall.

All four districts of Rayalaseema region and two of the 11 districts in received deficient rainfall.

At the country-level, the IMD said there was a 27 per cent rainfall deficiency in east and northeast India, followed by minus 3 and minus 1 in northwest and respectively.

The south peninsula division is the only one to report 10 per cent more rainfall than the normal.

According to figures released by this week, the total storage of 91 major reservoirs in the country is 161.993 billion cubic metres, which is about 63 per cent of the total storage capacity of 257.812 BCM.

There are 15 reservoirs being monitored by the in east and with the current water storage level at 65 per cent of the total capacity.

In central India, water level is 57 per cent in 12 reservoirs, while the total storage in 27 reservoirs in is just 45 per cent.

The storage in 31 reservoirs in is 76 per cent, highest in the country, while it is 62 per cent in six reservoirs in