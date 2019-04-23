Third batch of fishermen released by Pak reaches India

A batch of 100 fishermen, who were released by as a goodwill gesture, reached through the Attari- border here on Monday.

This is the third batch of captured men released by government who had promised to release 355 Indian fishermen along with five civilians from their jails.

so far has released 300 fishermen. The last batch of 100 fishermen reached on April 15.

The remaining Indian fishermen and civilians who are still in Pakistan jails are expected to be released on April 29.

The fishermen were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.

in Karachi, the fishermen were taken to through train on Sunday.

Pakistan authorities handed them over to the BSF at border after the retreat ceremony.

