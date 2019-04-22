Pak, Iran to set up joint 'rapid reaction force' following Ormara incident

-
Pakistan and Iran will be setting up a joint border "rapid reaction force" to counter terrorism in the wake of the Ormara incident.
Fourteen Pakistanis were shot dead, after three to four buses travelling from Ormara to Gwadar were stopped by around 15-20 terrorists, wearing the Frontier Corps (FC) uniform, on the coastal highway at Buzi Top on April 18, according to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Pakistani authorities have alleged that BRAS, the alliance of three Baloch terrorist organisations, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan lodged a strong protest with Iran over the country's "inaction" against the group behind the attack, according to The Express Tribune.
The decision to create the reaction force was made during Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's two-day maiden visit to Tehran.
The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to peace and security in the entire region during talks, Geo News quoted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, as saying.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a presser on Saturday, during which he said: "Actionable intelligence after investigations has been shared with Iranian authorities. Location of the camps has also been identified by us. We expect Tehran to take action against these entities."He also added that six steps have already been taken to make the Iran-Pakistan border more peaceful. The steps include fencing the Pakistan-Iran border, setting up a new Southern command in Turbat for vigilance and prompt action and establishing joint border centres.
