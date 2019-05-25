Thomas Tuchel confident of PSG stay

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is being optimistic regarding his stay in the club despite PSG displaying a substandard performance as they were crashed out of and Coupe de la Ligue early.

Moreover, they faced a Coupe de France final defeat to Rennes on penalties. However, PSG managed to secure the title with 91 points, 16 points ahead of second-positioned LOSC.

"I think I can say yes [I will stay]. But, in football, it can change every day. You often ask me, but I am here. If it changes, it will not be down to me," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

Although he expressed his confidence to continue in his job with the club, questions regarding his stay worry Tuchel.

"Honestly, I'm quite worried that I keep getting asked these questions. It feels like everyone knows something that I don't. Do you have information? Should I be worried? I know anything can happen in football," he said.

For a better next season, Tuchel called for togetherness and said they will have to be consistent in their decisions.

"We have to focus, be together, the club, the staff, the team. We must be strict and find our spirit, our way of working from the beginning of the season. We have to be consistent in our decisions, all together," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)