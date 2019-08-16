Kapil Dev-led committee to announce new coach of team India today

JUST IN
Former cricket captain Kapil Dev arrives at the BCCI headquarters to conduct interviews of shortlisted candidates for Indian cricket team's head coach Photo: PTI
Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee-- Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, is expected to announce the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team later today.

While filing this story, three of the shortlisted candidates--Robin Singh, Lal Chand Rajput and Mike Hesson had arrived for the interviews for the position of new head coach.

The interview of all the shortlisted candidates will be taking place in Mumbai for the appointment of the coach and the announcement is likely at 7 in the evening.

On August 12, BCCI had shortlisted six candidates for the men's team's head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

Apart from Shastri, there were two more Indians who were shortlisted for the post -- former cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh.

The other three candidates were Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, and Phil Simmons.

"BCCI has shortlisted six candidates and the names are: Robin Singh, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Phil Simmons, and Ravi Shastri," a BCCI source had told ANI.
