Three pilgrims go missing in Nepal's Crystal Mountain

Three pilgrims trekking towards the have been missing since March 31 after an hit the Upper-Dolpa region.

The three pilgrims, identified as Furwa Thinlya Gurung, Pema Kunsang Gurung and Funchok Gurung, were reportedly on a trek to the mountain which is regarded as sacred. It is believed that hiking through the mountain while it snows brings good fortune.

"The trio was out on a voyage to the mountain because of the belief that one earns virtue if one tours the mountain during snowfall. Now we have lost contact with them. They have been missing since the last five days. We are not in a condition to go there in search of the missing," chief, told ANI.

The Crystal Mountain, which lies on Shey Phoksundo Village Council-03, is often regarded as the second Mount Kailash, revered by the Hindus as an abode of Lord

It takes six days to walk to the mountain from the district headquarter of Dunai. Police say that heavy snowfall in the area has blocked access to the sacred mountain.

"There are high chances of another accident if a visit to the area is undertaken. We cannot reach there until and unless the snow melts," Bista added.

