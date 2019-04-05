General Rawat inducted into his alma mater's International Hall of Fame in US

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was inducted into the International Hall of Fame at his alma mater, the Command and General Staff College, here on Thursday.
The General, who is on a four-day official visit to the US, was accorded a military ceremony upon his return to the college in Fort Leavenworth, from where he graduated in 1997.
"General Bipin Rawat #COAS in an impressive military ceremony, has been inducted into the prestigious International Hall of Fame at the Command & General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth. #COAS is an alumnus of the College having graduated in 1997," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted.
