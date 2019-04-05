General Rawat inducted into his alma mater's International Hall of Fame in US

Chief was inducted into the International Hall of at his alma mater, the Command and Staff College, here on Thursday.

The General, who is on a four-day official visit to the US, was accorded a ceremony upon his return to the college in Fort Leavenworth, from where he graduated in 1997.

" #COAS in an impressive ceremony, has been inducted into the prestigious International Hall of at the Command & General Staff College, #COAS is an alumnus of the College having graduated in 1997," the tweeted.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)