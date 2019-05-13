Three-tier security arrangement for EVM, VVPAT machines: Haryana ADGP

A three-tier security arrangement, backed by CCTV, has been put in place for all EVMs and VVPAT machines used in the May 12 Lok Sabha election in Haryana, state of Police (ADGP) said on Monday.

"Central Armed Police Forces are deployed near the strong rooms housing EVMS and VVPAT machines, Armed Police personnel are posted in the second layer and district police personnel are manning the outer layer. Ninety strong rooms have been established at 38 locations with 24x7 tight security and CCTV surveillance to ensure the safety of EVMs and VVPAT machines," he said.

Virk also said that Police throughout the election season kept information flowing about the deployment of personnel. "The idea was to reassure the citizens of its presence and create fear in the mind of those planning any disruption," the ADGP added.

He commended all officers and jawans of the and other security forces who had worked tirelessly for ensuring free, fair and peaceful election across the state.

All the 10 seats in -- Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sonipat, Hisar, Sirsa, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Rohtak, Gurgaon, and -- went to polls on May 12. A total of 223 candidates are in the fray.

The seventh and last phase of will take place on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

