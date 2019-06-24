TN CM Palaniswami urges Modi to reject Mekedatu Dam project

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reject the Mekedatu dam project proposal put forth by Karnataka.
"The Government of Tamil Nadu has been conveying its strong objections and has been urging the Government of India to reject outright and return the Detailed Project Report of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project of Karnataka," Palaniswami wrote.
"The proposed Mekedatu Project is not in conformity with the final order of the Tribunal and the judgment of the Supreme Court, since the project is not a designated reservoir for the release of water from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu in terms of the final order of the Tribunal as modified by the Hon'ble Supreme Court," he added.
"Cauvery, being a deficit Basin, construction of Mekedatu or any project in any place by upper riparian states will drastically affect the lower riparian states in getting due share of water as per the final order of the Tribunal as modified by the Hon'ble Supreme Court," the Chief Minister wrote.
The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Last year, the Karnataka government had gotten approval from Central Water Commission (CWC) for preparing a detailed project report for the proposed multipurpose project at Mekedatu, on which Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution urging the CWC to withdraw the permission given to Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU