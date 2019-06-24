Centre proposes to integrate FASTag bank mechanism with E-way bill to check GST evasion

The proposes to integrate with E-way bill and logistic data services to track the movement of goods and check evasion, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

"The is contemplating integration of E-way bill mechanism of with system of Highway Authority of (NHAI). The aspect of integration with System is being examined," said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

A comprising officers from Central government, State governments, GSTN ( Network), NIC ( Informatics Centre), Council, to examine the issue of the use of RFID data for the strengthening of E-way bill mechanism under GST, was formed by the

"The representatives of NHAI and NPCI ( Payments Corporation of India) were also co-opted in the committee. The has submitted its report to the GST Council, recommending integration of FASTag system with E-way bill mechanism," she said.

She said that the recommendations of the Committee are under consideration of the

"Further, with regard to the integration of FASTag with LDB, a committee comprising and Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), NHAI and its associates, NPCI, GSTN, NIC, (DMICDC) and its associates was formed to examine the feasibility of the same. The committee has submitted its report, which is being examined," she said.

