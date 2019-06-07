Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' to release in December 2020

It is happening! Tom Holland's upcoming video game adaptation film 'Uncharted' is all set to hit the big screens in December 2020.

Pictures, on Thursday, announced a holiday release date action-adventure film based on the video game franchise.

The film will feature the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' as a younger version of Nathan Drake, the lead character of the video game.

With the December release date, Holland's film will lock horns with Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story'.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by '10 Cloverfield Lane's' Dan Trachtenberg, from a screenplay scripted by and

Meanwhile, Holland will be next seen reprising his role of in his upcoming 'Spider-man: Far From Home'. The film revolves around in the aftermath of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The Hollywood is also is in talks to star in the Russo brothers' adaptation of American Nico Walker's 'Cherry', Variety reported.

