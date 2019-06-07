Ayushmann Khurrana graces cover of Man's World magazine

After winning hearts with his drudgery and versatility in several films, stunningly graced the cover of Man's World magazine June issue.

Dressed in all colourful attire, the seems to play his part in the pride month. The 'Vicky Donor' star looks total dapper in a multi-coloured tracksuit which he paired with a pair of white sneakers.

The colourful outfit perfectly breaks the monotony of grey, engulfing the backdrop of the image. Striking a pose on an Audi, Ayushmann shared the cover on his handle.

The magazine cover reads 'The Dependable Mr Khurrana'.

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' has a year packed with releases. He is awaiting the release of his upcoming film based on the Badaun Rape case, 'Article 15'.

Ayushmann is also working on his third film together with Bhumi Padnekar, 'Bala' which will hit the theatres on November 22 this year.

Teaming up for the first time with in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', the will start working on the film soon.

