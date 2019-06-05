TRP of 'Jai Shri Ram' dipping: Abhishek Banerjee

In a scathing attack at BJP, has said that the TRP of ' Ram' slogan has gone down and TRP of ' Kali' slogan is rising due to Chief Minister

"People told me that Dilip Ghosh (state BJP president) has asked to raise slogans of Kali along with Ram. I told them that was there so that is why Ram's TRP has suddenly gone down and Ma Kali's TRP is going up," he said at a rally here on Tuesday.

Targeting the BJP-led Centre over unemployment and farmers' suicides, Abhishek said, "When joblessness is rising and farmers are committing suicides every day, replies Ram. Our slogan is Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Vande Mataram...."

The political temperature in continues to be high ever since BJP made deep inroads in the state after winning 18 seats and limiting TMC to 22 seats in the recently concluded elections.

Mamata on Sunday had criticised the BJP and said that its leaders are using 'Jai Shri Ram' as their party slogan in a "misconceived manner". She accused the party of mixing religion with politics.

Last month, the TMC supremo had lost her cool when a group of men chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as her convoy was passing through Bhatpara area in North 24 district.

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal. We will take action," she had said after getting off from her car.

Recently, newly elected had said that his party will send 10 lakh postcards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to and challenged her to arrest all the 10 lakh senders.

