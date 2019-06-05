Palaniswami requests PM to make Tamil an optional language in states across India

In the midst of a controversy over Hindi being part of a three-language formula, Chief Minister K on Wednesday urged Narendra to include Tamil as an optional language in curriculum across

" Narendra Modiji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world," he tweeted.

The tweet has come at a time when the Centre was forced to revised the new Draft Education Policy, which had recommended Hindi learning mandatory in schools of non-Hindi speaking states, and suggested a three-language formula without naming Hindi.

In the draft Education Policy 2019, a three-language formula has recommended the inclusion of English and Hindi besides mother tongue in non-Hindi speaking states, while Hindi-speaking states were to include English and an Indian language from other parts of the country.

Many leaders from non-Hindi states, especially and Karnataka, had opposed the policy.

In Tamil Nadu, leaders cutting across party lines have said the state would not tolerate any imposition of the third language.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that the Centre cannot force any language.

The Centre has, however, maintained that the policy was just a draft subject to changes and ensured that no language will be pressed upon.

It is important to know that the Tamil language is the official language of Tamil Nadu, and the Andaman Islands, and was also the second official language of till 2010.

One of the oldest surviving languages still spoken by crores of people, Tamil is an accepted minority language in Canada, USA, and other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)