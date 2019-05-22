Trump alleges 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!' once again before Pelosi meeting

US on Wednesday alleged "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT" once again, apparently reacting to the latest subpoenas issued to his close aides by the US congressional committee

Trump's latest accusations come just as he's scheduled to meet with to discuss a bipartisan USD 2 trillion infrastructure package to invest in roads, bridges and broadband, according to

have emerged that there is a rising sentiment towards impeaching the US amongst the House Democrats, especially after a redacted version of Robert Mueller's investigations was made public recently.

While Mueller gave a clean chit to Trump with regard to Russian collusion in his 2016 Presidential campaign, the fell short of completely exonerating the when it came to obstruction of justice charges.

William Barr, on the other hand, decided not to press charges against Trump, citing a lack of evidence in the

The Democrats have severely criticised the Trump-nominated for his decision have continued pressing for the public release of the complete

"Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the came back with a NO COLLUSION finding. Now they say President Trump, even though he did nothing wrong, while they fish!" Trump alleged on Wednesday.

"After two years of an expensive and comprehensive Witch Hunt, the Democrats don't like the result and they want a DO OVER. In other words, the Witch Hunt continues!" he added.

"The Democrats are getting ZERO work done in All they are focused on is trying to prove the Mueller Report wrong, the Witch Hunt!" he further tweeted.

He rounded off his rant on and said: "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!"

Even though Trump has welcomed Mueller's clean chit, he is known for being a of the Special Counsel's now-concluded investigations into the 2016 which propelled Trump to power. He has labelled the investigations as a "witch hunt" several times previously as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)