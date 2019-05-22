Six dead as riots over election results grip Indonesia

Six people lost their lives while more than 200 suffered injuries after mobs clashed with security forces and set fire to a police dormitory and vehicles in the Indonesian capital following the release of official election results a day earlier, authorities said on Wednesday.

"Six people have died so far. Two at and then at Pelni, Budi Kemulyaan, Cipto Mangunkusumo and RSAL Mintoharjo hospitals," Post quoted Jakarta's as saying.

"In total, six people had died and 200 sustained injuries as of 9 a.m.," he added.

Protests by supporters of losing turned violent late on Tuesday and continued through the night.

Baswedan said he had gone to in Central earlier in the morning to check on the injured protesters.

" received the largest number of patients as of this morning. Around 80 injured protesters were brought in this morning. Meanwhile, around 70 injured protesters were admitted to Hospital in West Jakarta," he said.

Amid violence, the further called on the protesters to maintain public order and safety to prevent more deaths and injuries.

"Please protest in a peaceful and orderly manner. I also urge to practice restraint to avoid any unwanted conflicts with the protesters," he said.

has been on the edge in recent days ahead of the official announcement of the April results, which on Tuesday confirmed that incumbent had won a second term, with 55.5 per cent of the votes.

His opponent, ex-special Subianto had refused to accept the results, alleging that the poll since April 17 was marred by massive and systematic fraud.

"We reject the final tally by the KPU. And we'll take all available legal avenues supported by the Constitution," Prabowo was quoted as saying on Tuesday at his home in South Jakarta.

The opposition said on Tuesday they would contest the results in court, a repeat move of Prabowo's unsuccessful bid for in 2014.

Meanwhile, the (KPU) of said the losing candidate pair had until Friday to file a lawsuit to contest the results, within three days of the official announcement of the vote tally.

If no legal challenge is filed, the KPU will officially name Jokowi and Ma'ruf the president- and vice president-elect for the 2019-2024 period on Friday, KPU told reporters on Wednesday.

