Trump asks China to 'stop playing around', 'do a Real Deal'

US President Donald Trump asked China to "stop playing around" and do a "Real Deal" in the wake of slowing economic figures amid US-China trade friction.
"China posts slowest economic numbers since 1990 due to U.S. trade tensions and new policies. Makes so much sense for China to finally do a Real Deal, and stop playing around!" Trump tweeted on Monday (local time).
