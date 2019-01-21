Trump asks China to 'stop playing around', 'do a Real Deal'

JUST IN
ANI  |  US 

US President Donald Trump asked China to "stop playing around" and do a "Real Deal" in the wake of slowing economic figures amid US-China trade friction.

"China posts slowest economic numbers since 1990 due to U.S. trade tensions and new policies. Makes so much sense for China to finally do a Real Deal, and stop playing around!" Trump tweeted on Monday (local time).

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 22:59 IST

