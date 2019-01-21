Kamala Harris enters US presidential race

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris to decide on 2020 US presidential bid over holidays
Kamala Harris to make first campaign endorsement
Kamala Harris says inspired by her super hero Indian-American mother
Kamala Harris criticises Trump over government shutdown
Suspicious package sent to Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris
-
California Senator Kamala Harris on Monday announced that she is running for the US presidential elections in 2020.
Harris, who belongs to the Democrat party, made the announcement on ABC's "Good Morning America," reported Fox News.
"I'm running for president of the United States, and I'm very excited about it," Harris said on the show.
In a video, announcing her candidacy for the office, Harris said, "Justice. Decency. Equality. Freedom. Democracy. These aren't just words. They're the values we as Americans cherish. And they're all on the line now. The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values. That's why I'm running for president of the United States. "I'm running to lift those voices, to bring our voices together."
The Democrat Senator is the first African-American woman to announce a run for the White House in 2020.
However, Harris is not the first Democrat to announce the candidacy. Earlier, Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard had announced that she will be in the race for the Oval Office.
Tulsi Gabbard, the first ever Hindu American woman elected to the US Congress, is currently serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, belongs to the American Samoan descent. However, her dusky skin and black hair led to a case of mistaken identity, as a number of people thought Gabbard was an Indian-American.
Relating to 'Hinduism' as a form of spiritual orientation, Gabbard converted to the faith when she was a teenager.
The Iraq war veteran is also the first Hindu American in the US Congress who shares a great rapport with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU