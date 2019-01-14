Trump threatens to 'devastate' Turkey if Kurds are attacked

US on Sunday (local time) threatened to "devastate economically" if it attacked the in the region.

While reiterating that the US began the pullout of its troops from Syria, tweeted, "Starting the long overdue pullout from while hitting the little remaining territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate economically if they hit Create 20 mile safe zone...."

views some Kurdish groups as terrorist organisations operating in the region. Apart from that, the Kurds, an Iranian group, found in parts of Syria, Iraq, and Turkey, make up the majority of US-allied fighters fighting in the Syrian civil war against Bashar al-Assad's regime, reported.

"....Likewise, do not want the to provoke Turkey. Russia, and have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying in - natural enemies. We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS!" added.

Earlier this week, an told that the first has been withdrawn from the war-torn country.

Trump's impulsive decision to withdraw troops from Syria was announced on December 19 last year, after declaring the Islamic State (ISIS) to have been fully "destroyed", created a rift between him and the

The previous week, Trump's had announced that would withdraw its troops from Syria only after defeating and ensuring that the Kurds are safe.

Bolton, who recently travelled to to reassure the US ally of the Trump-ordered withdrawal, said there was no stipulated time for the pullout of American forces in Syria, but insisted that it was not an "unlimited commitment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)