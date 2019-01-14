US: 2 injured in Utah mall shooting

JUST IN
Israel carried out weekend's airstrike in Syria, says Netanyahu

Business Standard

ANI  |  Utah [USA] 

At least two people sustained injuries as police responded to a shooting that took place at a shopping mall in Murray, just outside Salt Lake City in Utah state on Sunday.

According to dispatch officials, the shooting took place at Fashion Place Mall and "at least" two suspects are still at large and are believed to have fled the scene after the incident, according to local media reports.

Officials with the Murray Police Department said that the two people injured were not critically wounded and are said to be out of danger.

Following the shooting, people were cordoned off from the area and the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 05:50 IST

