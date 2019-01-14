US: 2 injured in Utah mall shooting

At least two people sustained injuries as police responded to a shooting that took place at a in Murray, just outside in state on Sunday.

According to dispatch officials, the shooting took place at and "at least" two suspects are still at large and are believed to have fled the scene after the incident, according to

Officials with the Police Department said that the two people injured were not critically wounded and are said to be out of danger.

Following the shooting, people were cordoned off from the area and the police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

