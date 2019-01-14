Israel carried out weekend's airstrike in Syria, says Netanyahu

Israeli on Sunday (local time) boldly admitted that the country's carried out an airstrike at the International Airport in war-ravaged

He said that attacked Iranian warehouses containing weapons at the airport in the Syrian capital.

"In the last 36 hours, the has attacked Iranian warehouses with Iranian weapons in the International Airport. The total sum of the last attacks proves that we are more determined than ever to act against in exactly as we promised," was quoted by as saying while making the comments at a Cabinet meeting.

On Friday, SANA, Syria's state-run news agency reported that Israeli warplanes fired several missiles at the airport, most of which were intercepted by Syrian air defences. The ensuing airstrike had damaged a warehouse but did not hamper flight operations.

The Israeli government, for the most part, has chosen not to admit its cross-border operations, despite being well-known that its regularly conducts airstrikes in the war-torn country.

The conflict in is ongoing since 2011 and Israel's stance over the same has remained neutral. However, it has pledged to prevent from establishing itself militarily in Syria, where it is backing Bashar al-Assad's regime.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)