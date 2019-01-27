Turkish military shoot, wound 3 Iraqi civilians who attacked military base

Three Iraqi civilians were shot and wounded by Turkish troops after scores of protesters stormed a Turkish military base in on Saturday.

Civilians near Duhuk city in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region protested against Turkish air strikes against civilians in the northern part of the country, a senior security told

Around 300 protesters attacked the military base in the town of and set two military tanks ablaze.

has been conducting air strikes in the Kurdistan region, claiming to be targeting (PKK) militants. statistics released by local authorities in the Kurdish region confirmed that the Turkish bombings claimed the lives of 36 people.

has long fought the PKK, a banned Kurdish group who are responsible for major terror attacks in as part of its push for autonomy. Both the and the have branded the PKK a terrorist group.

took note of the incident and tweeted: "In there is an attack on a base as a result of PKK terror organizations provocation. There is partial damage on vehicles and equipment. Necessary precautions have been taken."

told that Turkish warplanes and drones were used to disperse the protesters after the attack.

